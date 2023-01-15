.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Major-General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (retd), on Saturday led the farewell organised in honour of the late Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo.

The Service of Songs in honour of Dokubo, a former Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) attracted a full house of present and past PAP management and staff, family, friends and other sympathisers to the Musa Yar’Adua Event Centre in Abuja.

A statement issued by Lawson Alaenetonwa, Acting Head of Information, PAP, noted that the

wife of the former PAP boss, Mrs lbila Quaker Dokubo and two of his children attended the afternoon of songs, prayers, tributes and well-wishes for Dokubo’s final journey.

In his homily, the officiating minister, Pastor Obinna Obioma, spoke on the need for man to always strive to live a worthy life that is kind, pleasant and imbued with the fear of God. He cautioned against waiting until the last minute before man turns his life to God.

In a tribute to his late father, Mr Jackson Quaker Dokubo in an emotion laden voice said his family misses the love, care, joy and laughter that their father used to share with them when he was alive.

He said, “Whilst you are gone, you will never be forgotten. I thank God for your life and for having you as a father and I pray that you are at peace.”

Born on 23rd of March, 1952, in Abonnema, Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, Dokubo died in 2022 at the age of 70 years. He was in charge of the Presidential Amnesty Programme for a period of three years between March 2018 to February 2021.