…rejects alleged plot to form interim govt

…we stand with INEC Chairman, transparent polls

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

NIGER Delta youth under the auspices of Niger Delta Youth Congress, NDYC, weekend, warned against alleged moves to scuttle the 2023 general elections.

Speaking on rumours making the rounds that there were alleged moves by some persons to use all means to cause violence that would lead to truncate the electoral process, and then call for formation of an interim government, the leader of the group, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, said the Niger Delta will reject and resist any such moves vehemently.

Uwejeyan also said the 2023 general elections remain a litmus test for the unity and existence of Nigeria, and he added that Nigeria and Nigerians in this critical period cannot afford to play into the hands of some unscrupulous elements who are allegedly working underground as saboteurs to undermine national interest.

He said: “The Niger Delta Youth Congress, NDYC, would like to make it clear that we will not stand for any attempts to disrupt the upcoming elections in Nigeria.

“We firmly reject the idea of an interim government and support the statement and assurance of the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, saying the elections will proceed as planned.

“It is essential that the democratic process is protected at all times, and any attempts to disrupt or subvert the election must be met with strong resistance.

“Unscrupulous individuals who seek to manipulate the election for their own gain are a direct threat to the sovereignty of the Nigerian people and their right to have their voices heard. Such actions undermine the principles of democracy and the rule of law, and cannot be tolerated.

“It is important for citizens to be aware of potential threats to the election process and to take action to prevent them. This includes reporting any suspicious or illegal activity to the proper authorities, and supporting efforts to maintain peace, transparency and fairness in the election.

“Furthermore, it is crucial that the international community, civil society groups, media, and all the stakeholders are vigilant and committed to the protection of the integrity of the democratic process. This includes monitoring the elections, calling out any attempts to manipulate or interfere with the process, and supporting efforts to ensure that all eligible voters have the opportunity to participate.

“The protection of democracy and the sovereignty of the people is of the utmost importance. Any attempts to disrupt or subvert the election must be met with strong resistance and those who engage in such actions must be held accountable for their actions.

“The NDYC reiterates that it will highly resist any attempt to scuttle the forthcoming elections in Nigeria, we will reject any form of interim government and we stand by the INEC chairman who said the elections will go on as planned.”

However, he (Uwejeyan) assured that Niger Delta youth stands with INEC boss, and also will do everything to ensure a smooth electoral process is achieved.

“The youth of the Niger Delta region have always been vocal advocates for democracy and good governance, and we will not be silenced now.

“We have seen the progress that can be made when free and fair elections are held, and we will not allow anyone to take that away from us anymore.

“We understand the importance of these elections to the future of our country and the Niger Delta region particularly. The stakes are high, and we will not allow anyone to undermine the democratic process.

“We call on all youth of the Niger Delta region to stand with us in this fight for democracy. We urge our leaders to do their part by ensuring that the elections are free, fair and credible. We also call on all Nigerians to resist any attempt to scuttle the elections.”

“We stand by the INEC Chairman and his team in their efforts to ensure that the elections are conducted in a transparent and credible manner.

“We have faith that they will do everything in their power to ensure that the will of the people is respected.

“We will not be intimidated or discouraged by anyone who wants to undermine the democratic process. We will continue to fight for our rights and the rights of all Nigerians. Together, we can ensure that the upcoming elections are a success”, he added.