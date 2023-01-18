By Jimitota Onoyume

Ex militant leaders in Niger Delta have advised the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku ,Chairman of the commission Lauretta Onochie to ignore attempt by some persons to distract them from their firm resolve to redress age long challenges of underdevelopment in the Niger Delta region.

Speaking against the backdrop of allegations by a group, Niger Delta Rescue Movement, Chairman Abuja chapter, Urhobo Youth Council, Ex agitator , General Peter Aghogho dismissed the group, stressing that all they wrote on the Managing Director were lies.

“Our attention has been drawn to an allegation against Dr. Samuel Ogbuku by Niger Delta Rescue Movement circulating in the cyber space. The allegation is not only false but is an attempt to dent the hard earned reputation of our leader.”

Describing the group as cheap blackmailers Ex agitator Aghogho hailed the sterling qualities of the Managing Director of the commission.

“We are Niger Deltans, we know who is who in the Niger Delta so those faceless sponsored elements should hide there face in shame. The pedigree of Dr. Samuel is undoubted. He is a known technocrat, his contributions towards the growth of the Niger Delta region is massive. He is capable and we are certain that he can deliver the mandates of the commission.

“We agitated for a board and Mr President has granted us. It is in our best interest to support the board to succeed. Therefore any attempt to frustrate the good intention of the board will be strongly resisted.

” We are imploring our leader Dr. Sam Ogbuku, the board chairman, Madam Lauretta and every member of the board to focus and never give attention to black mailers. We assure the board of our cordial working relationship. “