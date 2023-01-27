The recently held retreat by the Niger Delta Development Commission for its management staff and new board members may have come and gone, but the impacts as targeted on the participants will linger for a long while, considering its specific rejuvenating and re-energising effects on the intellectual and mental mind.

Aside from what the participants would now be recounting as immediate benefits on their individual selves, the long-term and extended benefits on the collective interest of the region can be pictured in the resolutions reached at the retreat as outlined in the communique issued at the end of the 4-day long event, a few of which the writer intends to pick for analysis in the foregoing.

Resolution number two charges NDDC on paying particular attention to the security of lives and property and the protection of the poor and weak in society. The internet today hosts several articles/features on the security situation of the region. This tells how much concern this has raised in many well-meaning Nigerians. As it now appears the era of engaging in convenient inconsistencies is over, the government can choose to begin its focus with ruthless exploitation and exploration causing great harm to human life and degradation to the ecosystem of communities. Also, the government should be decisive and resolute in ensuring a “more inclusive” policy on petroleum. Peculiar problems and needs of the oil-producing areas should be taken into consideration.

Resolution 3 advocates the improvement of youths and women empowerment programmes by the NDDC. This should get Niger Deltans picturing an era when empowerment programmes are separated from feeding programmes. Empowerment should be sustainable.

The packages should be weighty enough to aid a prudent beneficiary in financial freedom or in the least, lift them above the poverty level. Therefore, if this resolution is really what it reflects, then the government should ensure not to make this another political exercise.

The Niger Delta authorities should henceforth review empowerment packages and make them worth more than a poverty suspension programme.

Resolutions one – “That the NDDC should prioritize key sectors that would have a huge impact on the standard of living of the people of the Niger Delta, namely: infrastructure, education, health and agriculture” and 4– “implementation of legacy projects that have the potential to benefit the people of the region, reduce poverty and improve the conditions of living of the people” are similar and should be merged into one focus. However, the key sectors to consider in these long-term projects should have education, health and power sectors at the top of the list. An improved education sector will bring out the creative and innovative potential in our youths.

For resolution five, the major focus of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) should be on the earlier promised modular refinery. Presently, the nation is suffering from scarcity of petroleum products, having long queues at refill stations as well as price hikes as attendant effects. The situation would be different if we had enough facilities at home to refine the raw crude oil. The job creation effects and business opportunities brought about by the presence of these refineries would lead the Niger Delta region beyond mere promises and media releases.

For resolution nine, effective two-way asymmetric communication is key to a healthy and productive working environment as outlined in the principles of effective public and industrial relations practice. And it is commendable that the NDDC management and new board already understand the need to establish their working relationship on this path. This is a well-set pedestal for teamwork to flourish for maximised productivity.

Lastly, while we’re gradually seeing a reorganised leadership team for the NDDC working towards a repositioned Niger Delta region for development purposes, it is, however, necessary to note that as lofty and auspicious as these ideas and resolutions may be, they will not produce beyond the paperwork for media/public credits they presently are if there is no will to act towards implementation and execution. So, for now, the Niger Deltans and Nigerians at large are only watching, though hopefully.