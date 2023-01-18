.

The Governing Board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, will converge in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital for a 3-day management retreat, starting from Thursday 19th till Saturday 21st, January 2023.

The event with the theme “Repositioning NDDC for Effective Service Delivery to Make a Difference”, will be declared open by the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Umana Okon Umana, at the prestigious Ibom Icon Hotels and Golf Resort, Uyo.

According to a press release signed by the Commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Ibitoye Abosede, Ph.D., this retreat will acquaint Board members with the activities of the Commission and equip them with relevant information to perform their mandate successfully.

It could be recalled that on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, the Governing Board of NDDC was inaugurated with President Buhari’s former Special Assistant on New Media, Lauretta Onochie, as the substantive chairman. She represents Delta State on the Board; Dr. Samuel Ogbokwu from Bayelsa State will serve as the Managing Director of the Commission; Major-General Charles Airhiavbere (rtd) from Edo State, serves as the (Executive Director, Finance); and Charles Ogunmola from Ondo State, as Executive Director, Projects.

Others are Dr. Emem Willcox Wills (Akwa Ibom State); Dimgba Erugba (Abia State); Elder Denyanbofa Dimaro (Bayelsa State), and Orok Duke (Cross River State)

Also on the Board are, Gbenga Edema (Ondo State), Elekwachi Dimkpa (Rivers State), Alhaji Mohammed Kabir Abubakar (Nasarawa State) representing North-Cenral zone), Alhaji Prince Sule-Ikoh Sani Sami (Kebbi State, North-West) and Prof. Tahir Mamman, SAN, (Adamawa State, North-East).