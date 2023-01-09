…Queries commission’s N60B vote for security, N4B to clear drains

…Says politicians waiting to share NDDC budget to run 2023 elections

By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers state on Monday termed as fraudulent, the N500 Billion appropriations contained in the 2023 Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) budget proposals now before the National Assembly.

Wike while addressing delegations of the Leadership and Sun newspapers who visited Government House, Port Harcourt, to present letters for 2022 excellence awards to the governor, also said politicians were itching for approval of the NDDC budget so they could share it to run 2023 elections.

Kelvin Ebiri, Media Aide to the Rivers Governor in statement during the encounter noted that, “Governor Wike revealed that within the total NDDC estimate of N500 Billion, N70 Billion is expected from the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG), N4 Billion earmarked for distilling of public drains, and N60 Billion earmarked as support to security agency.

“Wike said it laughable to see a development agency like NDDC earmarking N4 billion to clean public drains when it is supposed to attend to strategic development issues in the region.He queried why NDDC will earmark N60 Billion to security agency and not devote it to enduring project and see the derivable impact.

“Governor Wike claimed politicians are already mounting pressure on the National Assembly members to speedily pass the NDDC budget so that it can be shared in lieu of the 2023 general election that is approaching.”

On festering Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) crisis, Wike alleged there are hired boys now commissioned to attack him and label him as a destroyer of the party because he is speaking up for fairness, justice and equity.

He said he remains unwavering in the demand for equity, fairness and justice, particularly that the national chairmanship of the PDP goes to the South, challenging anybody to mention any benefit, in terms of projects, Rivers State has gained for its support to the PDP since 1999.

The governor, in self appraisal, said he has from 2019 till date built 12 flyovers, delivered N17 Billion Dr. Nabo Graham Douglas Campus of the Nigerian Law School, completed within 10 months and those who opposed it now scrabbling to get space for their wards to be admitted.

He emphasised that the major problem in Nigeria is not availability of money, but leadership that can stand on truth to promote it and be empathetic towards building a virile society that offer good life to the citizenry.

The Leadership Newspaper Group has nominated Wike as its “Politician of the Year 2022”, for his stewardship that has brought consequential impact on Nigerians, just as the The Sound Sun Newspaper is bestowing on the governor the award for “Courage in Leadership 2022” because despite economy recession, Wike has delivered soul lifting projects for Rivers.