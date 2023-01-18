By Victoria Ojeme

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has disclosed that India is set to assist Nigeria as well as other developing nations affected by natural disasters and humanitarian crisis with medical supplies.

Modi made this known at the concluding leaders’ session of the Voice of Global South Summit.

He said the assistance would come following the launch of the ‘Aarogya Maitri’ project in a bid to deepen and synergise diplomatic voice.

According to him, “I would now like to announce a new ‘Aarogya Maitri’ project. Under this project, India will provide essential medical supplies to any developing country affected by natural disasters or humanitarian crisis.

“For synergising our diplomatic voice, I propose a ‘Global-South Young Diplomats Forum’, to connect youthful officers of our foreign ministries. India will also institute ‘Global-South Scholarships’ for students from developing countries to pursue higher education in India.”

Speaking further, he said India will also establish a “Global-South Center of Excellence,” an institution he said will undertake research on development solutions or best-practices of any of the countries, adding that it can be scaled and implemented in other members of the Global South.

He said, “As an example, the digital public goods developed by India in fields like electronic-payments, health, education, or e-governance, can be useful for many other developing countries.

“India has also made great strides in areas like space technology and nuclear energy. We will launch a ‘Global-South Science & Technology initiative’ to share our expertise with other developing nations. During the COVID pandemic, India’s ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative supplied made-in-India vaccines to over a 100 nations.”