By Emmanuel Elebeke

THE National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, NASENI, and the National Metallurgical Development Centre, NMDC, Jos, yesterday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together to revamp the iron and the steel sector of the country and other allied industries.

Speaking on the MoU, the Executive Vice Chairman of the agency, Mohammed Haruna, said the newly signed MoU between NASENI and NMDC was to provide a threshold for the resuscitation of Nigeria’s iron and steel sector and the beginning of the genuine revitalization of Nigeria’s industrial sector.

He said: “The NMDC is the real development centre to make our nation economically viable and the MoU between the centre and NASENI today is to put the sustainable development of the manufacturing industry on the right track.”

He said the reasons many of the Nigerian industries were not viable was the fact that the local iron, steel and tools, machines and equipment were not home-grown.

”We keep importing everything into Nigeria and no nation can develop that way,” Haruna said.

According to him, the agreement became necessary because no meaningful industrialization efforts can yield fruits without the development of Nigeria’s iron and steel sector.

To run Nigeria’s industries effectively and sustain the manufacturing sector locally, he stated that Nigeria needed to build most of its machines and equipment locally in order to deepen the impact of innovations and make the manufacturing of goods and services become part of the culture of the citizens.

Haruna explained that for Industrialization to become sustainable in any country, the steel, iron and tools required to build the machines needed to sustain both the productive and manufacturing capacities of the country must, to a large extent, be developed locally.