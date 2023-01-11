By Efosa Taiwo

Napoli have increased the valuation of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to €140m following his impressive performances.

The 23-year-old has been on red-hot form for Napoli with 10 goals and two assists to his credit this season from his 13 league appearances.

According to Il Mattino, Aurelio De Laurentiis, the Napoli president, now values Osimhen at €140m.

The Italian news outlet wrote, “De Laurentiis thinks that Osimhen is worth it. The Nigerian knows how to do everything right: eight goals in the last eight games. He is undoubtedly the new ruler of Naples. Irreplaceable.”

Osimhen’s excellent performances have seen several top European clubs interested in signing the Nigerian forward with this being the second time that Napoli has increased his valuation.

In the 2022 summer window, Napoli demanded €100m from all interested parties, and when the deadline set by the club reached, they increased the asking price to €120m, saying they would no longer consider any offer lower than that.

The publication revealed Napoli’s new asking price for Osimhen, while also reporting that both Manchester United and Bayern Munich are still interested in signing him.