…2nd term bid about students’ future, wellbeing-Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Thousands of students and youths under the umbrella of National Association of Nigeria Students, NANS, on Friday, stormed the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, formerly Onikan Stadium, Onikan to express support for tge All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and re-election of Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu for second term in the forthcoming general polls.

The mega rally, tagged”Students Rave,” was organized by the office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Tokunbo Wahab.

The arena, which was filled to capacity had students across all the tertiary institutions of the state from not less than 10 higher institutions in the state.

The students and youths, who took turn to speak, unanimously, declared support for Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu based on their past performance.

Among the tertiary institutions that gave the endorsement were: Lagoa State University (LASU), Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), University of Lagos (UNILAG), Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) among others.

Sanwo-Olu, in his address, expressed delight over the endorsement, saying the gathering was about the future of the students to ensure a wellbeing for them.

The leadership of the students union also confered the title, ‘Five Star General Students Aluta,’ on the Governor.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “I want to thank you NANS leadership and members for coming out enmasse to validate all what you have been doing in your various schools for our mandate.

“We are just starting. The agenda for greater Lagos is rising in our education, in our tertiary institutions and our secondary schools and it will touch each and every one.”

The Governor recalled that during the last strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), non of the State institution went on strike because his administration was taking care of the students.

“When there was strike and the country’s tertiary institutions were shut down, ours in Lagos didn’t lose one day. You were working and you were working very well. We have moved from one university to three universities.

“I handed the biggest students arcade in the whole country to you. Today, we are giving additional buses for you. We want your life to be meaningful.

“This endorsement, we are not going to take it for granted. We will support you and give you the enabling environment.

“This is about your future. It is about giving opportunity to you, you have no any other country.

“It is for us to create an ambience so that your future will be better. That is why you want to support us.

“We want to compete with the world. LASU is the best in the country. The other two will also compete as the best in the world,” the Governor said.

Popular hip-pop star artiste, Abolore Adegbola, popularly called NICE, who was one of the several artistes that graced the occasion said he was at the event not to play but to endorse Sanwo-Olu and Tinubu.

According to NICE,”I am not here to sing. I just want to urge you as a youth to vote for APC, vote Asiwaju, vote Sanwo-Olu for you to have a better life. I’m a herbalist, listen to me.”

The National Public Relations of NANS, Ishaq Giwa, in his remarks, described the Governor as being super active in terms of governance.

He also thanked the Special Adviser to the Governor Tokunbo Wahab for supporting the students over the years.