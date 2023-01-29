…provides facility of 200 cow capacity milking parlour, 50 hectares of napier grass

…facility to curb herder-farmer clashes

…targets about 400 workers to man facility

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE National Agricultural Land Development Authority, NALDA, has established a 500 cow capacity pen on 100 hectares of land in Sokoto State.

This was made known by the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, after an inspection tour of the animal husbandry farm and the poultry feed mill facility.

Ikonne, who expressed satisfaction with the pace of work by the contractor, said NALDA’s aim of developing a modern animal husbandry farm is for the facility to sustain itself and reduce the movement of cattle.

According to him while explaining about the modern animal husbandry was based on the President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive in accordance with NALDA’s mandate, hence the 500 capacity cow pens, cow milking parlour with capacity of 200 cows in a set, 50 hectares of napier grass production, which napier grass field was being watered using the borehole facility in the farm, including construction of clinics/veterinary sections and a training centre.

The animal husbandry farm is located at Dabagin-lafia, opposite the Usman Danfodio University farm, while the poultry feed mill is situated in Dayin village along the road to Doba, in Sokoto State.

He said: “NALDA is in partnership with Prime Ranch Ltd, who donated the 100 hectares of land where we are establishing the animal husbandry farm, napier grass field and will cultivate maize and millet on 30 hectares of the said land.

“The establishment of the napier grass field is to ensure feed production for the cows, as that will eliminate the roaming around of the animals in search of feed, thereby curtailing farmer/herder clashes.

“The milking parlour will serve both the cows in the farm and other animal husbandry farmers who would want their cows milked in a hygienic way.

“Prime Ranch will manage the farm on completion based on their wealth of experience in animal husbandry. This type of partnership is sustainable, productive and should be encouraged in order for us to achieve food security and development.”

However, on employment opportunities through the partnership, Ikonne also explained that with the establishment of the poultry feed mill, which Prime Ranch provided the land and was managing the 62,000 poultry capacity, there would be feed production for small farmers across the zone and other parts of the country.

Although, he added that there will be job opportunities in the milking parlour.

“The employment chain will not be anything less than 400 consisting of workers who would be directly involved in these activities, outside the output, which is achieving food sufficiency”, he said.

Also speaking during inspection of both projects, the farms and feed mill, the Founder, Prime Ranch Ltd, Nafiu Yakubu, said the partnership with NALDA is a cordial one.

“The thinking when we incorporated Prime Ranch years back is to have a ranch kind of arrangement whereby we grow our animals, grow their feeds, fatten them, and sell them off to the market.

“The partnership with NALDA is a very cordial one. They support us in all areas that we need support from them”, Yakubu said.

According to him on the output expected from the partnership, “Arising from this partnership with NALDA, you have seen the feed mill.

“We are currently producing feed for our poultry and other NALDA poultry farmers.”

Meanwhile, he appreciated Mr President for encouraging and boosting the capacity of young farmers through NADLA.

He also emphasized that Mr President earlier made a clarion call on Nigerians, especially young people to return to the farm, and appealed to Nigerians to take up the challenge and go into massive food production.

He said: “I am a lawyer and I am back to the farm, so Nigerian youths should go back to farming. It is very profitable and the opportunities are very wide.”