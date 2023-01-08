…over 10,000 animals to benefit from dam’s supply water

…upscales irrigation activities in over 3 villages

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS food security takes centre stage in meeting food supply and demands across the country, the National Agricultural Lands Development Authority, NALDA, weekend, boosts farmers’ productivity in Azare Local Government Area of Bauchi State with earth dam, land clearing and agricultural inputs running into millions of Naira.

While speaking on why NALDA waded in to ameliorate plight of farmers in Bauchi State with construction of the earth dam, the Executive Secretary, NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, explained that the project is aimed at ensuring availability of water for irrigation and animal husbandry in order to curb farmers/herders clashes in the country.

According to Ikonne, the dam when completed in a fortnight over 10,000 animals would have access to water as it meets crop farmers’ irrigation needs in over three villages, and added that solar powered pumping machines would be provided to pump water to their farms.

The NALDA boss also commended the enthusiasm of the farmers in Gamawa during an interactive session, while he assured them of NALDA’s provision of inputs for them including other support they needed.

He said: “We will go into good partnership with you if you provide the land, with this one we’ll provide Solar powered pumping machines so that the water can go out to the farms, we have done something like this in Dabiram Dam.

“We will be happy to replicate this in another location so that we will have a lot of farmers do dry season farming and all the support that the farmers need President Muhammadu Buhari has mandated NALDA to provide it but for the community that is ready, and I can see that this community is ready.

“The water you see in the dam now is not rain water so what it means is that when rain falls you will have enough water for all year round farming in partnership with NALDA, that is why we are here, I am happy that your community is now ready.”

Speaking on the 500 hectares donated by the communities, Ikonne promised NALDA will provide additional earth dam and pumping machines to further boost irrigation farming in the second location.

He also made it known that President Muhammadu Buhari who is a farmer himself understands the needs of farmers including theirs, and as a result he had equipped NALDA in other to impact on farmers positively on their productivity and profitability by providing equipment for land clearing, land preparation, planting, harvesting and make inputs available to farmers.

He added that apart from the earth dam, NALDA has also provided cow and goat pens in Azare, which they will be provided with solar powered boreholes including veterinary services, access roads and nafia grass fields for the production of feeds for the animals, hence the establishment of the cow and goat pens is targeted at drastic reduction of cattle movements in the area in order to prevent clashes between farmers and herders.

Earlier, representative of the District Head of Gamawa, Mohammed Babayo who spoke on behalf of the farmers while appreciating the government for the dam, also said agriculture activities in the area are collective efforts of the farmers.

However, Mohammed asked for more support for farmers with agricultural inputs including improved seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, herbicides and access roads.

According to him, their communities are ready to provide more farmlands for clearing and partnerships with the Agency.

Meanwhile, he said it will be the first time the villages in the area are feeling federal government presence through the projects.