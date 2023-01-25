By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has been accused of favouring those who did not labour for the party by the National Coordinator of Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ), supporters group for Bola Tinubu presidential election, Comrade Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje.

Comrade Alawuje said in a statement that the PCC and the APC were not being fair to those that meant well for the victory of the party in the forthcoming general elections.

The DOJ National Coordinator cited recent resignation of one of the numerous directors in the PCC, saying, “it is a signal to the insincerity of the managers of the PCC itself by appointing those that did not meant well for the party at the detriment of some of them that were working days and nights to ensure the success of the party at the forthcoming general elections”.

He warned that the PCC may ruin Tinubu’s presidential ambition if not reconstituted.

“The PCC knows the sincere Tinubu loyalists but are merely frustrating them by placing and engaging the insincere ones. So the result is what we’ve just seen in the resignation of Mrs Naja’atu Muhammad,” he warned.

“Apart from being a PDP mole and spying for Atiku Abubakar, who doesn’t know Naja’atu was an anti-Buhari person who campaigned vigorously for and stood solidly by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during the APC presidential primary.”

“The PCC is being unfair to sincere individuals and committed groups who have sacrificed greatly and are ready to give their all to ensure Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu succeeds President Buhari by becoming victorious in the February 25 presidential election.”

“Seeing some of the directors resigned from the job is not surprising at all because the system that made some of them to be the directors in the PCC in the first instance is seriously faulty and is unfair to those who really deserve the appointment as Directors. That is what favoritism breeds. That is the consequence of favouritism.”

“PCC leadership has forgotten that it is not everything that shines that is gold. They unmistakably entrusted the responsibility of real loyalists into the hands of fake loyalists rather than consider those who have proved themselves as undisputed and undiluted lovers of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. PCC has refused to provide the needed leadership.”

“The PCC leadership must realise that Tinubu project belongs to all of us, and not only to the political elites and the privileged ones. They need to realise that while some are propelled by natural love for Tinubu because of his candour, capacity, competence and track record, many of those big names are only out to protect their offices and pockets; hence, PCC should be wary of playing into the hands of insincere or fake loyalists”.

“Even if the system tried to accommodate everyone, it is still illogical to relegate real loyalists and true disciples to the background.Those whose sacrifices are notable toward the actualization of vision 2023 should be elevated.”

Alawuje prayed to God to make Tinubu:2023 project a reality, saying the PCC leadership should realise that the privileged elites of today were nobody yesteryears, hence, the contribution of the relatively unknown names should not be underrated.