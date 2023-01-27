.

A Niger Delta group, the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A has warned those it described as enemies of Nigeria who are in the corridors of power not to harm the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele over what it described as national assignment noting that the CBN boss is the best in the history of Nigeria.

The Spokesperson of the group, Peter Okpurhe stated this in Abuja, over the weekend at the heels of a nocturnal meeting of those it described as critical stakeholders in the country’s body polity representing citizens’ interest across the broad spectrum of the Nigerian banking society, stressing that, to threaten the apex bank governor over his financial policy as statutorily assigned to him would be resisted by ex militants, youths and persons of the Niger Delta region noting that Emefiele is a bona-fide son of the Delta and nothing should happen to him.

“Reactionary elements,” according to Comrade Okpurhe, who is a notable Niger Delta Environmental activist, “are after the financial expert because of the policy of the new currency redesigned pivoted by him and the deadline noting that some persons within the corridors of power who have stolen the country dry and having monies starched away in pits and sewage tanks are after the world renowned financial czar.”

“The world over,” the group noted, “have shifted from cashing-driven economy into the use of financial instruments but for wanton corruption in high places in the country Nigeria still engage in the “primitive use of fiscal cash” a development the former warlord-led organisation noted is the bane of country’s national economy.”

“Emefiele,” according to the group, “has not done any wrong by accepting to serve the nation in his best ability”, whom it noted, “has helped the country escape the booby traps of corruption-push inflation which the nation have been battling with over the years adding that, were it not for the expertise of Emefiele, corruption would have brought the nation to her knees stating that, rather than condemn or plan attacks against Emefiele, the operators of the political system owe him commendations and appreciation for stabilising the economy – the fluctuating exchange rate notwithstanding.”

“Should lovers of slush funds choose to embarrass the apex bank governor, we shall roll out our tanks to settle it once and for all at the battle field. No bunch of kleptomaniacs is greater than Nigeria, a country own by us all; and none is more Nigerian than others. We are warning those who are planning to either arrest or kill the CBN governor to desist from such sinister moves that will do us more harm as a nation than good.

“The men of the Nigerian secret police should be deployed to Sambisa Forest, and North West Nigeria where bandits are slugging it out seamlessly with security agents and leave ours alone. Emefiele has done no wrong for being a Niger Deltan and we have the duty to protect our own. Threaten that innocent Emefiele and get your fingers burnt. Enough is enough for the born to rule. We are behind his monetary policies and nothing should happen to him.

“The lame duck called National Assembly has turned itself to puppet for the executive arm of the federal government which is why its being used to witch-hunt the CBN governor. If he says January 31, 2023 stands, we agree that it must be sacrosanct and heavens won’t fall. If you don’t like his policies while he holds sway, exile the country until Emefiele ceases to be the CBN governor,” the livid Co-ordinator stated.

Pointedly, NCNDE-A accused the leadership of the National Assembly of being behind the plot to jail the CBN boss over his politicise using the Directorate of State Security, DSS to pursue its agenda noting that the plans will fail woefully because Nigerians particularly Niger Deltans are behind him.

“From a grapevine, we were the vainful efforts being dissipated to arrest Emefiele and the push for his sack too. In all of this, we see the clandestine move by the enemies who do not want the new naira note in circulation due to what they have stolen for their generations yet unborn. If any harm is done Emefiele, the consequences shall be disastrous,” the image maker of the Coalition said.