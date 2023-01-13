The naira on Friday exchanged at 461.90 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.

The figure represents a decrease of 0.16 per cent, compared with the 461.17 it exchanged on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at N461.20 to the dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of N462 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.90.

The naira sold for as low as 440 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of N72.18 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Friday. (NAN)