Director-General, NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the Director-General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has warned business owners against the use of unapproved business registration number.

She made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

She said the attention of the agency had been drawn to shady practices where some business owners used a particular approved registration number for multiple businesses in the name of the agency.

The director-general described such unlawful sharp act as detrimental to the growth and development of the country and a sabotage to revenue generation and gave a stern warming to such operators to desist or face the wrath of the law.

Adeyeye said “registration numbers are allowed on registered approved businesses only.

“We now have the information on those using fake NAFDAC registration number, claimed to be approved by the agency; we are out to catch the perpetrators and would be used to set examples to unpatriotic citizens.”

She also spoke on an incident where only three numbers were approved for a business owner, but such person was using the numbers for six different products, adding that “NAFDAC is watching.”

She called on media officers to assist the agency in bringing such perpetrators to book, saying that collaboration would assist the agency in that direction.

She pledged to fight dirty with importers of sub-standard drugs and other consumables, adding that “many are still bent in the production of such goods.”

According to her, there are many cases in court at the moment on those Nigerians who have refused to do the right thing.

“We have culprits; some unscrupulous importers at Alagbon custodian in Lagos; they are there until they take bail.

“There are many cases in court right now as we speak, some have been jailed five years, I think that is the best punishment we have gotten without option of fine.

“Our Act is undergoing legislative amendment as we speak, if we do not have strong deterrent, these unlawful citizens will go back, so we are working on all fronts to deter such people.

“So, in terms of naming and shaming, we are working as much as we should. In publicity, we do more, so it is fire for fire, fighting substandard medicine is a constant battle.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure that we mitigate substandard falsified medicines. Hawkers are another problem that we have to face. I think it is a tradition problem but our director of FCT is going after hawkers, it is something we have to keep doing,” she stressed.

The NAFDAC boss also spoke on manpower, saying the agency is in need of more staff, especially on post marketing surveillance.

She cautioned Nigerians against weight loss capsules, saying there are many tablets and preparations claimed to be effective in losing weight which may cause other health complications.

She called on Nigerians to always check the expiry date, date of manufacture before buying any product and advised Nigerians to be vigilant and to safeguard their health. (NAN)