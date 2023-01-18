National Drug Administration and Food Control, NAFDAC has approved the first indigenous Alternative Herbal Supplements to vaccine, Antibiotics for Poultry in Nigeria.

Earlier, the Herbal Supplements has provided succour to 1, 468 farms centers in Nigeria who were faced with threat from varous diseases affecting their birds on the farm .

The Co – Founder and Managing Director of Ehibaghe Organic System, the manufacturer of the herbal product, Mr. Adedeji Babatunde, who said this in a statement in Calabar, stated said the management of the company is grateful to NAFDAC for recognising the product as herbal supplements that will serve as alternative to vaccines for poultry in Nigeria.

He said the herbal supplements fight bacteria, fungi and viral infection and improve microbes that help plays crucial role in Poultry birds productivity and health .

Adedeji further explained that over the years , the health of birds and productive status of farms that patronize the supplements has drasrically improved and the death rate due to sickness reduced.

The managing director assured that the company intend to expand its product to enable it cater more for many farms in Nigeria in few months time after it is officially launched