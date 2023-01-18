…Seeks investors collaboration

By Emmanuel Elebeke & Favour Ulebor

The National Biotechnology Development Agency, NABDA is to release an insect and draught resistant maize to boost food production chain and diversify economy.

The Director General of the agency, Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha disclosed this during the NABDA Day at the ongoing Science Technology and Innovation Expo in Abuja.

This is even as the DG calling on investors to collaborate with NABDA to commercialise its research efforts.

He said the new variety of maize which is going to be release in few day time will be farmers choice because it would guarantee high yield and off season farming.

“We are working on a new variety of maize. By next tomorrow I will be attending a committee meeting to see that we release the variety of maize that is insect resistant and drought resistance.

“The farmers are anxiously waiting for the release. This specie of maize has high productivity, high tolerance and insect resistant.

“This is what we produce in NABDA and this is our contribution to the economy.

“We call on investors to collaborate with us, put head together, put our strength together, so that we can add value to the resources that we have to create wealth, and boost the economy of Nigeria”.

Prof. Mustapha, who harpped on the need for diversification of Nigerian economy, said the future of petroleum is bleak and called for public and private sectors to collaboration with NABDA through funding of its research outputs and commercialization.

“Diversification is necessary, if you diversify, you have many revenue sources that can bring you gains when one is not available.

“Science and engineering based innovation is necessary in the world now, without science and engineering, nothing will move.

“Now, Nigeria must invest in science and engineering to move forward to diversify. The moment you do your science, you carry out your experiment in the laboratory, you move it out for experiment, and then the new technology company will emerge and by emerging, you know that there is going to be export and economic growth, job, wealth creation will happen and that is the growth of the economy.

“With the growth of the economy, what is expected is that the economy begin to fund science, technology and innovation which means it will fund the knowledge of the universities, the research institute, the scientists. which is what is obtained around the world.”

“We have to start thinking of investing into biotechnology, so we can make it right from now.

There is no African country not involved in the diversification of biotechnology and we need to explore that.

“What NABDA is doing is that, we note all this transition and what is happening around the globe. Which is why we are now in transition.”

In the area of Cowpea production, the NABDA boss said the agency is in collaboration with other institutions to commercialise cowpea.

“We started cowpea production because it is an essential food in Africa, most especially Nigeria.

“We are the Largest producers of cowpea in Africa, we produce about 47 percent of cowpea planted in Africa. However, we consume about 46 percent.”