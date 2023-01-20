.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE detained former Commander, of the Intelligence Response Team, IRT, Squad, Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari, has described the claim by one of Offa bank robbery suspects, that he offered him N10 million to implicate former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, as a ‘fat lie.’

It would be recalled that one of the prime suspects in the trial of the Offa bank robbery incident before Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, Mr. Ayoade Akinrinbosun, on Wednesday, told the court how the former Commander, IRT squad, Abba Kyari, offered him N10 million to implicate former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, in the armed robbery case.

But reacting to the allegation in a statement, yesterday, through his lawyer, Hamza Dantani, Kyari, said:”On January 18, 2023, a serial bank robber caught in the act by bank CCTV cameras, without credibility tried fruitlessly to absolve himself of his sordid past by dragging the Police officer, Abba Kyari, who alongside his team arrested him and charged him to court.

“He told the court that Abba Kyari, a well-known police officer offered him N10 million to implicate Senator Bukola Saraki. That is a fat lie. One can easily ask, where would Kyari get that kind of money to dash an armed robber in custody when his salary and allowances for three years are not up to N10 million?

“If Kyari and his team did not have a conscience, they could have easily coerced Akinrinbosun to sign a written false statement implicating anyone or by simply promising him a soft landing but it is unethical and could not have stood in the face of probity in a court of law.

“Kyari with his many years of experience did not at any time coerce or force anyone to implicate anybody no matter how highly placed.

“Rather, he discharged his responsibility based on laid down laws, rules of engagement and police service rules.”