By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Former Zonal Secretary of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Dr Babayo Liman has dumped its party and pitched a tent with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Addressing Journalists at the Press Centre in Maiduguri on Monday, Dr Babayo said that his reason for defection was his perception of the inability of the National Leader, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso to manage the affairs of the NNPP properly.

He stated that on several occasions, they had gone to the National Leader to resolve the crisis emanating from the zone, but to his utter dismay, no concrete steps were taken to solve the crisis.

Liman who was accompanied by teaming supporters in Borno who alongside defected from the NNPP to the PDP observed that, Dr Kwankwaso doe not possess the leadership quality to lead Nigeria, which is the giant of Africa.

His words: ” I defected from NNPP on the 14th January, 2023 in Bauchi, but Borno been the fact that is one of the state that made up my political Zone, i decided ro visit all the states in the North East to inform thousands of my supporters that we are defecting to PDP in full support of our Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“With me here, i have some of the NNPP Executives from the 27 local government areas and over 650,000 registered members in Borno state, but as i cannot bring all of them here, i decided to invite few of these executive members and some supporters to declare our intention in moving to the PDP.

“Our reason for supporting Atiku Abubakar is because of his track records and pedigree to rescue Nigerians from the clutches of insecurity, banditry, poverty, unemployment and bad policies of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.” Dr. Liman stated.