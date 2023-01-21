*Rleases new movie ‘Village Councillor’

By Benjamin Njoku

Comic actor cum singer, Longinus Anokwute popularly known as Chief Imo has relived memories of how things were rough for me when he made his acting debut, saying “ at a point my wife was discouraged because of how things were for me.”

Chief Imo who delved into acting in the mid-2000s made this revelation, as he released his latest comedy-packed movie, “Village Councillor.”

The movie chronicles the tale of a young born-again man in a rural area, who thirsts to be a leader. His people beckon on him to represent them as the councillor in the local government. He tries to make them see how dirty the games of politics can be since he is a Christian.

While the lead actor resists his people’s demands, his mother eggs him on to grab the wealth-making opportunity as his life changer.

Joining Nollywood in the mid-2000s, Chief Imo as he’s fondly called by his fans switched to acting in 2008. Today, he’s best known for his original comedy in the Igbo language that thrills movie enthusiasts in the eastern part of Nigeria.

Realling how he began his acting career, the Imo state-born actor said “Everything started when I was in elementary school and extended to secondary school.”

“Each time I come out to talk, people would laugh at me. On many occasions, I would end up cracking jokes to a large audience while responding to a question. Gradually, I started building my acting career.”

“When I was coming up, my wife was discouraged because of how rough things were with me.

“At a point, I came to terms with what they were saying, especially when I saw nothing was coming out from the work and no help came from anywhere after releasing my first album,” he narrated.

Chief Imo, however, weathered the storms and the rest is history today.

Despite striking the right note, this comedian isn’t backing down any time soon. His new music, Good News reminds him of the many hurdles he was fazed with as a budding entertainer in his village.