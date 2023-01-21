Former Enugu State Governor, Chimaroke Nnamani, has assured his constituents and Nigerians alike that his political career is alive and unshaken.

The lawmaker, however, described the suspension as unjust, as he said his right to fair hearing was violated.

Vanguard had earlier reported that the PDP on Friday night announced the suspension of the Enugu East party chieftain and others from Ekiti and Imo States over alleged anti-party activities.

Reacting to his suspension by the Peoples Democratic Party’s National Working Committee over accusations of anti-party activities, in a statement he signed on Saturday, Nnamani noted that his suspension from the party was a rude shock and huge surprise.

His words: , “I was never at anytime notified of any petition or complaint against me or informed of the grounds that formed the decision of the NWC of the PDP to suspend me from the party.

“I was not also invited to any meeting , proceeding or hearing of the NWC of the party where my supposed offence(s) was/were discussed.

“I was not afforded the opportunity to make representations on my behalf at any meeting where the proposal and decision to suspend me from the party was made.”

“I’m grateful. It is reassuring that my political career is alive. It is not threatened. We are going into the forthcoming elections very confident.”

Nnamani stated he was not given a fair hearing that infringed against the party’s and Nigeria’s constitution in terms of disciplinary aspects.

He said, “My right to fair hearing was consequently violated against the clear provisions of the constitution of the party, especially in disciplinary proceedings. More importantly, the superior constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“I therefore, appeal to all of you to remain calm and law abiding, while we continue our campaign to a hopefully victorious conclusion.”

He added, “I’m overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and solidarity to me across the length and breadth of Nigeria and even across the political divide since the suspension was announced.”

He assured that he would continue to provide the needed leadership that would facilitate the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.