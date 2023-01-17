A sure way to maintain relevance in the Nigerian music industry is to be consistent with hit songs and this is what Boy Magician plans in order to get himself a significant spot.

The likes of Olamide, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Omah Lay and Rema are some musicians who have positioned themselves through back-to-back mega hits and strategic promotions. It is not surprising that more artists, including Boy Magician, are tapping into this strategy to solidify their place in the highly contested music industry.

Boy Magician opined that with the release of pleasant music and strategic promotions, he is certain of expanding his fan base and being relevant in the industry.

He added that as an emerging talent; he is focusing on creating both commercially successful songs and conscious music that will stand the test of time.

While his new extended playlist ( Magician ) is on its way, he promised to roll out incredible strategies to promote the forthcoming body of work.

The Afro-fusion talent, signed to GVNG Records, noted that he doesn’t see music as a tough job because he enjoys it. He stated that hard work is important to be a successful musician.