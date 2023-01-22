By Ayo Onikoyi

Talented and fast-rising new Nigerian singer and songwriter, Omame Ovie Alex, also known as Omax has emerged with what he called a new music project entitled “Love On Guard (L.O.G)”.

Describing the song as one for the ladies, he said the new song is dedicated to love and every lover out there. Call him the Nigerian Romeo, Omax maintained that his new project solidifies that.

Speaking further in a chat with Potpourri, he added that he has been working on his ‘Extended Play’ for a while, making sure that he gives his fans the best there.

“When you listen to the song, you will understand why I took my time with it; it’s a pure work of art. I want to feed my fans with the best music experience and etch my name in their hearts forever. If you think you already have a favorite music artist, scratch that. Omax will make you rethink,” he said.

The EP contains four singles namely: Muse, POM, Celine Dion, Me & You as each track has a special irresistible rhythm, explaining Omax’s style.