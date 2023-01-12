Stepping into the world of Xpensive EMG the Nigerian singer and producer extraordinaire is indeed an adventure. Born Ekene Nweke , the visionary artist based in the city of Lagos, has made it to the list of music enthusiasts that has worked tirelessly in fierce pursuit of endeavors and projects that a challenge and deconstruct the boundaries and sensibilities of the status quo in the Nigerian music industry.

Xpensive EMG creates a captivating sound experience for his audience by fusing incredible Afro-Beats, Afro-fusion, and Afro-Pop elements together in his songs. He also narrated how he found his signature sound and his vision. “It took me a while, doing live streams, and working with epic producers to figure out what my signature sound was going to be. I had a general idea of my sound when first working due to listening to LCD Sound system. This was the sound I wanted to bring. Eventually, my growth has been an inspiration to many young rising artists. Nigerian singers deserve recognition, and more significantly, they shouldn’t be undervalued because they have the potential to produce more hit makers with distinctive sounds.

He compared his old and new works saying, “the very first few songs that I released were very ‘left field’ and experimental. But the very moment I was creating and working on my first ever single titled ‘Coni Man’ I knew it was going to be accepted by all because it has a catchy chorus and a hook. I knew it was going to be relatable to everyone. Ever since then, it has been from glory to glory for me. I would never stop putting God first because he brought me this victory. There came a point when I said to myself that I actually need to start thinking ahead and needed to feed my listeners with another fire tune. Then I said to myself, I will love to have Solidstar on my record, I am not blabbing but I went for it and got him on ‘Confirm it’ and he actually did justice to that song.

“This slowly evolved into tracks like ‘Ginger and confirm it,’ a song that bridges my older sound and where I am at now. When I created “CONFIRM IT ‘my vision was to yell throughout the track. The love and support and views from ‘Confirm It’ Video on YouTube also really helped me find my sound because I was downloading a ton of new music every week. Using these influences I began to create music I really enjoyed, which can be characterized,” he stated.

From songs with Olamide, Solidstar, Klever Jay, and other highly ranked Nigerian acts, Xpensive EMG fka Expensive returned with a new piece of magical music titled ‘WAIT’ produced by Optimist Sound.