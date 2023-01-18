Nigerian singer, Annjay Chioma has expressed her thoughts on the going age falsification trend by Nigeria celebrities.

This had started off with Mercy Eke who via her Voters Card her true age was allegedly discovered to be 32 and not 29, as she had claimed.

Reacting to that, Annjay via her page revealed reasons she stopped divulging her real age.

“I stopped telling people my real age after I was bullied by my former boss. He called me stupid small rat to make my fellow female colleagues happy. This happened just because of little misunderstanding. I can’t forget that incidence so soon. This happened my years ago oh, but deep down it still hurts,” she wrote.