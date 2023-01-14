CUPP made the statement through it’s national spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere

The National spokesperson of the Conference of United. Political Parties, CUPP, in Imo State in the forthcoming general Elections, Mr Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, on Saturday, raised the alarm that his house in Umukegwu Akokwa Area of Imo State “is currently heavy attack by unknown gun men.”

In a Save Our Soul message titled “EMERGENCY ALERT” he sent to Media Houses seeking for immediate help from the security forces and the members of the public, Ugochinyere said: “This is to notify the general public that this may be my last acts as a human as my house in Umukegwu Akokwa is under heavy attack currently

“As I pen this, all the cars in my house have been set ablaze and there is heavy shooting for the past 25mins. Painfully, as I speak to you, I saw them kill my father’s younger brother, Uncle Dan.

“I pray and call for urgent help from anybody who can help. The attackers are shooting at every one in the house and this is an urgent cry for help”.

Similarly, the CUPP, petitioned the Inspector General of Police over alleged threat to Ugochinyere’s life.

CUPP, in a statement by itsNational Co-Spokesman, Mr Mark Adebayo, alleged that his colleague’s house is surrounded and being shot at while he and his supporters are under serious gun attacks.

Ikenga is PDP’s House of Representatives Candidate for Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State.

Mark alleged that he has received several text messages from his colleague and calling on all security agencies to rise in protection of his colleague.

The statement reads: “I have received disturbing texts from my colleague, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, that he and his supporters are under attack and his house being shot into and about to be set ablaze.

“Nigerians would remember that a government official recently threatened Ikenga for which the latter raised alarm about his safety. One would have expected the Police authorities to invite the persons involved and thorough investigation carried out with a view to arresting and prosecuting the culprit but nothing like that has happened. As I speak, I can’t reach my colleague again after sending those desperate messages “

“Should anything happen to Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, we shall hold the state government responsible for it. I’m immediately filing an official petition with the international community on this dastardly development which I condemn in its entirety and I call on the IGP to send in his men to rescue my colleague and his people immediately. Every second counts now.”