Fast rising Nigerian singer, Nwadavid Chibuchi, popularly known as Buchidavidss, has revealed his dream and desire as an artiste.

Buchidavidss is without contention one of the hottest up-and-coming artistes in Nigeria. The artiste who, is of Igbo extraction, shot to the limelight in 2019, when he tested the waters with an EP, ‘Billion’ in which he featured one of Naija’s funniest comedians, Josh2funny, and Bellokreb. A year later, he released a single, ‘Never Seen’ (Kalakuta Vibe), featuring Afrowonder in the music video.

In 2021, Nwadavid Chibuchi.came out with ‘Lati January’, in which he featured Prodit. Last year saw him release ‘Come Around’, which was a massive hit. The track was a mid tempo Afrofusion, which saw him sing to a love interest produced by Blaise Beatz. The music video currently has over 56,000 views on YouTube.

Nwadavid Chibuchi followed up the success six months later with ‘Give Me Some’, in December 2022, which days after its release, made the updated playlist of 49th Street, a pan-African media platform that promotes music, fashion and art by Africans. Like ‘Come Around’, his new song is raking in streaming figures on Deezers, iTunes, Spotify and other international music platforms.

In a recent interaction with the media, the performer said his utmost goal is to follow in the footsteps of Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, among other Nigerian artistes, by performing in his own sell-out show at a stadium outside the country.

Nwadavid Chibuchi also spoke on personal shortcomings and challenges facing budding singers like him in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

“Challenges include doing away with distractions and focusing on my goal. I want to sell out stadiums worldwide and become an A-list artiste.

“On the changes I will like to see in the industry, talented up-and-coming artistes should be supported with platforms. The sky is wide enough for all birds to fly”.

Apart from his unique talent, Bchidavidss also distinctively formulated and fused his own kind of music, which he called “Afroalte.”

“I will describe it as ‘afroalte’. I coined it myself, and it is a fusion of afrobeats and alternative music. I am working towards making it a globally accepted sound. After all, other genres that are now popular were started by someone,” pointed out Nwadavid Chibuchi.