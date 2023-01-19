Nigerian Afro-fusion music singer, Ajayi Ayomide Moses, professionally known as MVK has registered his presence on the Nigerian music scene with his debut single titled ‘Sarafina’.

The 20-year-old Mac West Entertainment signed singer who spent most of his childhood days in Abuja with his grandma, discovered his passion for music at the age of 13. He started making music while he was in secondary school, under the tutelage of his grandmother who was aware of his interest in music.

Though very supportive of his musical ambitions, MVK’s grandmother advised him to complete his education first; an advise his label boss, Chibuike Paul Osuagwu, a.k.a Mac Don ensured he saw through before signing him to Mac West Entertainment after they met in Lagos.

Recalling how he felt when he was advised to complete his education before pursuing his music career fully, he said, “I felt bad, because coming from a family that loves music, talking about my elder brother, grandmother and father, the only thing I wanted to do is music. So, asking me to finish up school before doing music felt like they were not in support of my career. But I later realized that education is important as well, so I had to finish.”

Speaking on the how he discovered his talent for music, he said, “I discovered my talent when I was 13. I was in my church choir and we use to have singing competitions in church then, and I always won. Since then, my love for music grew and I started learning how to make music, write songs and create melodies.”

The budding singer who the likes of King Sunny Ade, K1 De Ultimate, Osita Osadebe, 9ice and Wande Coal were his musical inspirations recalled that when he had to save up his lunch money to pay for studio sessions was when he knew that music was his thing. “I knew music was my thing when I had to save my food money every day in school just to pay for studio sessions”, he said.

Speaking further, MVK who has just released his first single ever titled ‘Sarafina’, shed light on the inspiration behind the hit song. “Sarafina was gotten from the name “Sarah” someone I was crushing on but she’s way older than me so I tried so many ways to make her believe I can be her guy, but she still turned me down so I heard the beat one time and the whole scenario flashed in my head and I decided to use it to make music”, he noted.

MVK who is really excited about finally putting out his debut single said, “I feel really great and hyped because I’ve come a long way and my team and I have put in so much work and now we’re finally putting out my debut single to the world.”