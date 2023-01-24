By Rosemary Iwunze

Chairman of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, has promised stakeholders and the insuring public that the company will continue to provide better service in the Nigerian insurance sector.

Ogunbiyi gave the pledge at the company’s 27th annual thanksgiving service in Lagos over the weekend, even as he attributed the consistent achievements of the insurer to the Grace of God upon the company from inception.

The company also rewarded 62 outstanding awardees who had through hard work contributed immensely to the growth of the organisation.

Speaking at the occasion, Ogunbiyi said: “The blessing of God has been with the company for this 27 years of its existence. God is the secret of our success. If not for God, there won’t be a company called Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc today. God has remained consistent with us these 27 years.”

Mr. Femi Asenuga, the Managing Director/CEO of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc expressed appreciation to God, customers and staff of the company for how far the company has grown in the insurance industry so far.