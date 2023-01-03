.

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Reacting on the issue of the Muslim-Muslim ticket in the coming election, Bola Ahmad Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has insisted that Nigeria started on the pedestal of unity and brotherhood irrespective of tribe and religion.

He said this at a town hall meeting of Muslim leaders from Northwest in Kano on Tuesday.

Tinubu stated that Nigeria started on “Though Tribes and Tongues May Differ, In Brotherhood We Stand” in its former National Anthem, and that should continue as a nation.

He explained that it is those who don’t mean well for Nigeria that has changed this reality into what is obtainable today, while promising to carry everyone along based on his ideas that are beneficial to the country and not based on tribe or religion.

Tinubu declared that his vision is that of collaboration, continuity and consistency for the development of Nigeria.

“You represent the spiritual and ethical values of our country and without your guidance, we would not be on the right path.

“Hence we must rededicate ourselves to work harder for the progress and development of our country. We need to be fair and just.

“We must live together as one. It is those who do not mean well for Nigeria that preach division.

“Nigeria started with a National Anthem ‘though tribes and tongue may differ in brotherhood we stand’. They will not succeed and you as religious scholars must resist it.

“I promise to conduct my campaign as I conducted myself while in office. Urge your followers to come out and vote wisely for me,” Tinubu told the Muslim clerics.

In his address earlier, the Northern Coordinator of APC Presidential Campaign and Jigawa state governor, Muhammad Abubakar, dismissed allegations of a Yoruba dominated government when Tinubu is elected.

He stated that there is no caucus meeting that does not include the Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Nuhu Ribadu, both of who will not betray the north.

He also added that Tinubu is healthy and mentally alert and will not let Nigeria down.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, the host of the event, on his part stated that Muslim-Muslim ticket is not new in Nigeria.

He said the country witnessed it during the MKO Abiola’s election, as he picked Babagana Kingibe as his running mate and won the election that was annulled by the military regime.

“This is going to be repeated with Tinubu and Shettima in the coming election, which they will win and, as a democracy, it will not be cancelled,” Ganduje declared.

