Says, Nigeria is beyond religion, tribe

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The wife of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has pledged the commitment of her husband, Bola Tinubu, to religious freedom, urging Nigerians to elect him as their president.

Mrs Tinubu also declared that APC as a party would fulfil all its campaign promises.

She made the pronouncements on Tuesday at the South East Zonal Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Women Rally which took place at the Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square, Owerri, Imo state.

According to her, women will be adequately represented in government if her husband is elected at the polls next month.

Addressing thousands of women at the Square, she also stressed the importance of national unity and said her husband has never impeded her religious freedom.

“We will deliver on all we have promised Nigerians and even more. I am a pastor and a deaconess and my husband have supported me all the way in my religion. Nigeria is beyond religion or tribe.

“We love the Igbo and we will do our best to bring prosperity to the East and give women all the support and employment they need. Women, this is your time, you will enjoy and have seats at the table,” she said.

Mrs Tinubu also spoke on her husband’s human development credentials, saying he has mentored and contributed to the growth of many irrespective of their ethnicity, religion and gender.

This was also as she lauded the leadership capabilities of his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, whom she said invested greatly in people-oriented projects during his tenure as governor of Borno State.

In her address, the National Woman Leader of the party, Dr Betta Edu, urged women in the South-East to canvass support for Tinubu.

She also gave assurances of his commitment to supporting women through different economic initiatives.

The South-East Zonal Coordinator of the APC Presidential Women Campaign Team and First Lady of Imo State, Barr. Chioma Uzodimma reiterated the commitment of women in the region to ensuring victory for the APC.

“This is the second time in three months that women in the East have come out to pledge support for the party. First, during the peaceful one million women march and now the women’s rally,” she said.

Governor Hope Uzodinma, in his address, urged the people of the South East to not be left out by participating in ushering in the Tinubu/Shettima administration.

Other APC women at the event included the co-chairman of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team and wife of the APC vice-presidential candidate, Hajia Nana Shettima; wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mrs Salamatu Gbajabiamila; the First Ladies of Cross River, Borno, Plateau and Kogi States, Dr Linda Ayade, Dr Falmata Zulum, Mrs. Regina Lalong and Hajia Rashida Bello; Chairman of the NNPC Board, Senator Margrey Okadigbo; Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkiruka Onyejeocha; Federal Commissioner representing Enugu State, Hon. Ginika Tor, and many other high-ranking APC women from the region.

On arrival in Owerri, the women paid a visit to the palace of Eze Imo, where they were warmly received.