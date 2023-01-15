Critically acclaimed Hip-Hop/Afrobeats artist, Nwobodo Amechi David, popularly known as BARZINI, is set to release his latest single “National Pledge”

Billed for release on 20th January, the song which features Atlanta based Nigerian-American rapper; Kelechief, is a wakeup call to Nigerians as the country’s Presidential election season draws near. In a catchy groove, Barzini and Kelechief encourage people to look beyond tribalism and nepotism and stand for unity and competence.

Speaking on the song’s release, BARZINI says “This song is a tribute to the resilience and strength of the human spirit, and I hope it inspires people to stand up for what they believe in, especially as we approach the presidential election. It’s important for people to remember the power of unity and to look for competent and fair candidates.”

VANGUARD Online sat down recently with the popular artist

Your New Song ‘National Pledge” speaks to political consciousness. Does the phrase “useful and obedient”, a term that has been affiliated with a particular political party and candidate and that you used so prominently in the song, mean that you’re making a specific statement of support?

Not really. The phrase and the song in general is more about promoting an idea as opposed to promoting a candidate. The idea here being “excellence and credibility, over mediocrity”. It is my dream to live in a country where young people are inspired to pursue excellence instead of sinking into despair, because our society tells them that no matter how good they are, or how hard they try, they won’t get opportunities because it is not “yet their turn” or because they are from a certain tribe or some other trivial reason. It is my dream to live in a truly democratic state with equal opportunities for all people and respect for human life.

What is your opinion about musicians actively campaigning for a party or candidate?

I believe that musicians are human beings first and as such they have the constitutional right to campaign or promote who or what they believe in. However, music is a spiritual thing and its power over people is difficult to quantify. You know what they say, “with great power comes great responsibility”. I believe that musicians and all such creative people have a moral responsibility to tell the truth with their art. Especially in times like this when the future of our dear country hangs in the balance, and people find themselves in a hopeless state with young people leaving the country in troves. We must tell the truth.

How has growing up in Nigeria influenced your political worldview?

The number of human rights violations that go on in this country on a daily basis has made me more empathetic towards all the people of the world whose rights are being violated one way or another. I’ve definitely grown to be more tolerant and respectful of other human beings even when I don’t fully understand their actions and the motivations behind them.

Do you see any possibility for your music to change something in the consciousness of people?

Not just my music, but the entire journey of my existence. Yet, I don’t think that this is exclusive to me or musicians, no. I think that everybody everywhere has some power to change things for worse or for better. Over the course of history, people have always looked to the arts to answer the bigger questions of life, about who we are and why we are here. If my music can help even one person out there gain more clarity about their existence and purpose, then I’ll take that shot, everyday. I truly believe that my music can help shape the consciousness of my people and the people of the world in general.

What are your views on the “afrobeats to the world” phenomenon and Nigeria’s place in it?

The foundation of Afrobeats as laid by our predecessors was rooted deeply in human rights activism and a strong desire to awaken people’s consciousness through music. This is why I think that the world resonates deeply with our movement because all around the globe, you see people fighting for their rights and telling their stories. So whether it’s a rhythm that you can dance to or a song that inspires you, there’s always that underlying texture of pain and suffering that comes with it. Nigerians are a very resilient people who have a remarkable ability to remain hopeful and produce excellence in adversity. This and our cultural diversity are the things that make the Afrobeats music coming from here so powerful.

You have recently collaborated with Kelechief, an Atlanta Based Nigerian-American rapper. Do you see more of such collaborations in the future and why?

Yes I do. And it’s because the internet has provided us with the opportunity to connect and collaborate with people all over the world. Personally I’m a traveler at heart, and I love the idea of exchanging music (and art in general) cultures with new and amazing people from all over. Therefore I look forward to more international collaborations with great artists as I grow in my career as a musician.

Outside of music, who is BARZINI and what drives your business goals?

Barzini is a son, a husband and a father. In all that I do, I am driven by a deep desire to leave this world better than I found it for the sake of my daughter and all the children of the world born and unborn, who will be here after I’m gone.

Finally, what do you think the future of Nigerian music will look like, based on where the industry is right now?

The future of Nigerian music is very bright as the Afrobeats movement continues to take on newer heights everyday on the global scene. This is why it is important for us to get our governance right in this country so more and more global investors are comfortable bringing money into the entertainment sector for us to grow. The right policies need to be in place if we are to welcome them and enjoy the benefits that come from the exploitation of our music and all such intellectual properties.