By Ayo Onikoyi

Jasa gospel singer and songwriter, Femi Oladele, popularly known as Femi Solar has said that he would not stand in the way of his children if they decide to go into music. According to him, “music lives in my family and I would not be surprised if all my children picked interest in music.”

The award-winning singer who floated a state-of-the-art music studio in Ibadan recently, also said that making music and creating time for his family are two things he has been able to manage well.

Furthermore, the singer stated that although his journey into music did not start on a smooth footing, his tenacity and passion for the job sustained him even when every other thing failed.

“I have always been passionate about my music and other entertainment commitments that I get into. Apart from music, I am a content and jingle creator who understands that one must constantly be on top of his game in order to stay relevant. God has been merciful to me and I am grateful because nothing else could have sustained this brand without the God factor in my life,” he said.