Public Health Consultant and Country Director, Vitamin Angels Nigeria, Dr. Francis Ohanyido has advocated the use of Multiple Micronutrients, MMS, during pregnancy in order to reduce infant and maternal mortality rate in African especially Nigeria.

Dr Ohanyido who made the call during a two-day workshop for journalists in Lagos, explained that the numerous vitamins content of the multiple micronutrients informed the recommendation of such supplement by the World Health Organisation to help strengthen women during pregnancy.

The Country Director also said the supplement reduces the risk of anaemia and boosts brain development of children even after birth. Dr. Ohanyido therefore called on government, corporate and individuals to support the use MMS in Nigeria following its health benefits.

He argued that when we are healthy, our level of input to economic growth will improve and Nigeria will be a better place to live.

According to him, “We are at that point in Nigeria where it is important that nutrition becomes front burner of discussion of everything we do, including implementations to make Nigeria better. It’s also important that our leaders understand the issues before us. Multiple micro nutrient supplement is actually a formulation of multivitamins for pregnant women, as identified by the United Nations that should help women who are going through pregnancy to have better value in terms of nutrition for them and their child.

“This is because one thing that is very evident from science is that the first 1,000 days of the life of a child, that is from conception to two years of that child, is very important and whatever the mother takes has an impact on the child’s brain development. So it’s important that this nutrition is there for the woman who is the carrier of this passenger”.