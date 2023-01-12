MTN

By Cynthia Alo

MTN Nigeria has announced a new solution, MTN Thryve Ads, for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria to aid their social media marketing efforts.

According to a 2022 report by Data Objects, hundreds of small and medium businesses were asked about the digital tools used for their businesses and 67% of participants use social media tools.

With the launch of MTN Thryve Ads, MSMEs can now efficiently run social media advertising campaigns.

Thryve Ads is optimised to enable businesses successfully schedule and track Facebook and Instagram ad campaigns while taking advantage of seamless support throughout the ad campaign life cycle.

Using social media as a marketing strategy can help small businesses or start-ups accelerate their businesses, access new markets, and scale quickly and efficiently.

But Nigerian small businesses need help placing digital ads on social media platforms, and that is why MTN Thryve Ads was created as a solution that seeks to eliminate the challenges.

Additionally, it includes features for tracking and optimizing ads for successful impact.

Speaking about this innovative solution, Lynda Saint-Nwafor, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, MTN Nigeria, said, “Social media has proven to be a useful marketing tool for SMEs as they focus on creating access to new markets leveraging digital channels. We, at MTN, recognise these SMEs as the backbone of our economy”.