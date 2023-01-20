Mr v.ic is set to introduce a new sound as he teases his fans with snippets of behind the scenes, BTS, videos with the sound of his forthcoming song.

Not long after the remix of his just released song with Jaywillz, the sensational fast rising singer Sabibwoi, as his fans call him, took to his Twitter @Mrvicofficial writing some lyrics -looklike tweets.

Throughout the year 2022 Mr v.ic only released one song, and he has finally decided to bring back to back hits this year 2023!

He has declared himself “gangster loverboy” and all his songs this year would be love songs in a gangster style thereby giving a more relative meaning to his self created genre of music AFRO-JIGGY.