Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi is the only African artiste featured in the new star-studded #Boss campaign.

Boss has unveiled its advertising campaign for Spring/Summer 2023 and features Mr Eazi and the likes of Colombian pop singer Maluma, US supermodel Gigi Hadid, British model Naomi Campbell, South Korean actor Lee Minho, Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini and many others from across the world.

The superstar singer continues his ascent in recent times following a slew of successful releases of songs like Legalize, Patek and the latest single – Werser which is getting traction on Tiktok.

Mr Eazi is engaged in some nostalgia posing with an adorable picture taken when he was just a child wearing the new season sweater from Boss.

However, the aim of the campaign is to illustrate Boss’s slogan “Be Your Own Boss”, by telling the story of “the extraordinary path to a life of success” travelled by the celebrities featured in the campaign.

Mr Eazi had via his Twitter handle opined he would release a good number of projects this year.