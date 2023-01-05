By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

AN Abuja-based legal practitioner, Michael Ango, has been elected as the first African president of the highly respected Ethics Committee of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA).

In what amounted to another remarkable accomplishment for Nigerian Motor Sports, Ango’s election was announced by the FIA President, Dr Mohammed Ben Sulayem, during the General Assembly of the International Federation of Automobiles in Italy

This development highlights the rising profile of Nigeria in International Motor Sports as shown by the ratification of another Nigerian, Denen Ikya, as a member of the committee.

The duo will play their new roles alongside three other members from Brazil, USA and Canada.

Reacting, the President of Automobile and Touring Club of Nigeria, ATCN, Mr Ishaku Bamaiyi, described the development as a major milestone for the organisation, Nigeria and Africa.

According to him, “This is a culmination of the efforts of ATCN to put Nigeria on the global map of Automobile Mobility and Tourism and World Motor Sport

“Ango and Ikya were elected on merit and in order to deepen the knowledge and resource base of FIA in line with the vision of the president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem to make the FIA, a knowledge-led federation with world-class governance to empower clubs, members and the World Councils.”

With their election, Nigeria is expected to benefit by having a stronger voice in global motorsport regulation and governance.

They are also expected to promote investments/tourism opportunities in Motorsport and Mobility in the country.