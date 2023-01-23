.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command on Monday, arraigned one Otitola Adunni,65, her son, Otitola, 34 and Ismaila Abdullahi, 16 before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, for allegedly assaulting a policeman.

They were docked on three counts bordering on assault, breach of peace and reckless driving.

Police prosecutor, Adeoye Kayode alleged that on January 21, 2023, the defendants assaulted a policeman on duty and conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace at BCGA area at about 3:30pm.

He added that Stephen being in charge of a Toyota Avensis broke traffic rules by driving recklessly against the traffic, thereby putting lives of others in danger.

According to the charge sheet, the offenses committed are contrary to and punishable under sections 356, 249(d) and 18(1) of the criminal code CAP 34 vol. ii and RTR CAP 113 vol, 5 laws of Osun state of Nigeria 2002.

Counsel to the first and second defendants, B. Dada applied for their bail in the most liberal and affordable terms, adding that the defendants will provide reliable sureties if granted

Also, Okobe Najite urged the court to admit the third defendant to bail in the most liberal terms.

The presiding Magistrate, Olusola Aluko, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum, and adjourned the case till February 21, 2023 for hearing.