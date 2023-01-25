Anita Joseph and Kunle Remi

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph reacts to Kunle Remi who questions why some of his female colleagues are succeeding more than their male counterparts.

The ‘Anikulapo’ star made this known in a recent edition of the ‘Honest Bunch’ podcast, narrating how female colleagues drive to a movie location with their expensive cars and act like they don’t need the money.

He further noted that he knows how much the movie project costs sometimes, and also has an idea of how much these actresses are paid for the same movie, yet he is surprised at the luxurious lifestyle they live.

He said, “How come the girls seem to be doing better than the men? That is a very valid question. I get to set, I probably drive my normal moderate car then you see your co-actress pull up. Not just pull up o, pull up.

“You start looking at it like, I’m a leader right? I probably know the budget for the whole film we are doing. I know how much I was paid; I have an idea of how much you were paid. I’m sweating here and you pull up in a nice car.

“Some people, have it by mouth, we don’t know exactly what the conversation is. Now, the next person coming after you; what are they expecting to get when they get to where you are?

“They expect, this girl is driving this kind of car, which means the industry is booming. They come into this thing, give their all, give their best and they are not seeing what you are saying they are doing”

Anita, in response to Kunle’s claims in a comment section on Tuesday, revealed the reason why some of her female colleagues are doing well in the industry.

She wrote, “Because most of the females have ndi Nna ochie, (Sugar Daddy). Shallom in the highest biko.”