On Air Personality, Chinedu Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu has a way of staying in the news — this time, he triggered conversations on social media following his assertion that many ladies get on BBNaija reality TV show to sell ‘Kpekus’ (Nigerian slang for female sex organ).

Nedu who made the fresh outburst in an interview with Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Doyin on his podcast, The Honest Bunch, Nedu revealed why many ladies rush to jump on the BBNaija show. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Honest Bunch Podcast (@thehonestbunchpodcast)

The OAP said BBNaija takes its participants to fame quickly but lamented most of the female housemates do not have the values to offer, hence, their fame is not long-lasting.

His words: “The reason why many go to BBN is that they are hungry. Do you know what Big Brother does for you, it takes you from here and shoots you up but there is no substance to hold you on to.

It’s only sex many of them have to offer, they intentionally go there just to get customers”.

This isn’t the first time the OAP has taken a swipe at female reality stars.

Reply Nedu, Doyin argues that there is nothing wrong in the idea.

“Who says that is a bad thing? customers, they turn husbands, una dey use small eye look am? which one of you here will not be happy to find someone to give you millions…”