*As Amaechi, Buratai, and others seek a change of govt in the state

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The All Progressives Congress, APC governorship candidate in Bauchi State, Amb. Sadique Baba Abubakar has said more than 1.4 million children in the state were out of school.

Abubakar, who also said the basic education in the state was recording only 26 per cent of school attendance, equally disclosed that

close to 1,549 pregnant women were dying in every 100,000 birth in the state.

To this end, he has vowed to re-invigorate both the education system, especially at the basic education level, and the health sector with a view to changing the narratives, if elected as the governor in the forthcoming election.

Abubakar, who is immediately Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Chad, said this Friday night in Abuja, at his fundraising dinner and unveiling of his manifesto.

The former Chief of Air Staff, said he would bring the needed development in the state, given his vast experience in past services to the nation, vowing that the people would not regret his choice in him.

He said: “We have about 1,549 pregnant women that are dying every 100,000.

“These are terrible figures, and what we simply want to do is to re-engineer the political landscape in Bauchi State so that people will have a sense of ownership.

“The people must understand that the state is all about them and the only way you can do this is to reverse those terrible figures.

“We want to get these 1.4 million children back to school. We want to do everything we can to show support for our women and empower the youth to boost the employment rate in the state.

“By doing these, women and youths will have the skills and capacity to contribute to the development of the state.”

He flayed the agricultural production output in the state, promising to boost the process to enhance production if given the mandate to steer the ship of the state.

He said,”As soon as you tackle those issues, you will discover that it will impact positively on security. On the physical security, we are going to work with all security agencies and the narratives in Bauchi State will change for the better”.

Attorney General of the Federal and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, former Chief of Defence State, General Abayomi Olonisakin, former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, among others who spoke at the event, called on the people of Bauchi not to make the mistake of voting anybody outside Amb. Sadique Abubakar.

According to them, God has brought someone in the person of Abubakar to salvage the state.

Ameachi, while noting that Abubakar’s candidature had the blessing of God, said,” said former Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Chad “has the fear of God and has a good character, so he will make a good governor. Hold me responsible, if he fails as a governor”.

On his part, Buratai, while noting that he had worked with the APC governorship candidate in Rivers State when they were both in the Nigeria Armed Forces, appealed to the electorate in Bauchi to vote for Sadique massively in the Bauchi governorship election.

According to him, “Now that Bauchi has oil, God has brought someone who has the experience in security and protection of oil resources. He has the ability to move Bauchi State forward”.

“The only good thing that the people of Bauchi could do to themselves is to vote for Abubakar,” Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami said at the event.