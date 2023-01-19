By Vera Anyagafu

In a bid to enhance global peace, political, socioeconomic relations and general well-being, the International Society of Diplomats, ISD, Special Emissary on Media to Nigeria, Amb Victor Asije, has insisted that the world urgently needs more diplomats

Asije, made this disclosure during a meeting in Lagos.

He maintained that, international relations and diplomacy had evolved over the centuries and would keep evolving.

He added that foreign missions are currently being overstretched in the discharge of their diplomatic functions.

In his words: ‘’It is becoming more and more obvious that foreign missions alone cannot achieve the world’s much needed international relations and diplomacy.They are doing their parts, and they will continue to discharge their responsibilities to the countries they are representing.

‘’But the world deserves more. The world urgently needs more diplomats aside those of the foreign missions.Among other world’s current l challenges are the world’s rising population and crave for migration by different nationalities.

‘’The world needs more diplomats to partner with foreign missions in guarding against misunderstanding, misinformation and miscommunication, bureaucracy, insecurity, corruption, conflicts, racial discrimination, gender violence, illegal migration, terrorism, unemployment, drugs abuse, illiteracy, poverty, food insecurity, pandemic, poor health systems, effects of climate change, and many others.

‘’The world also need more diplomats to enhance trade and economic relations between countries.These diplomats are also needed to facilitate people-to-people relations as well as increase exchanges between nations.”

The emissary also noted that outstanding world and community leaders, clerics, professionals,and others with good track records as bridge builders between countries, should be appointed diplomats.

Asije expressed optimism that with more diplomats, there would be trusted men and women to swiftly respond to the global challenges of misunderstanding, insurgency, terrorism, kidnapping, attacks, culture shock, conflicts, war, ethnocentricism and illegal migration in their countries.

‘’The world needs more diplomats to let us all know that we more of a kind than unkind.With these committed diplomats in different countries,they would serve as first responders to, for instance any misunderstanding between nationals,and quickly settle such misunderstanding before it escalates

“Appointed diplomats should know that they are to serve in making the world a better place for all. Such appointments should not be an honorific title, for self-gratification, pomposity, and abuse.

“ISD was established to promote and uphold the practice and ethics of international diplomacy, peace and social justice.

‘’It provides a platform for diplomats, government agencies, technocrats, change agents, business executives and entrepreneurs to interact and resolve critical issues affecting humanity, for the enthronement of sustainable development.

‘’ISD, an omni-directional international organisaton, is currently been repositioned to partner with government foreign missions, other regional, continental and international organisations. Already, it has signed agreements with some internationally recognised organisations and has been accredited by United Nations agencies to international conferences.

‘’When I see the calibre and diplomatic chemistry of those been appointed International Society of Diplomats’ diplomats to different countries, I see how result-oriented it will be soon. I foresee how undiplomatic it would be for any public and private organisation not to identify with ISD in the nearest future,’’ he added.