By Ada Osadebe

Spanish former professional footballer, Gerard Piqué has made his relationship with his new girlfriend public, seven months after parting ways with Shakira.

Recall that on Thursday, 45-year-old Colombian singer Shakira released her newest single, BZRP Music Session #53, which featured a diss track about her ex-partner Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend Clara Chia.

But, Piqué, on his Instagram page on Thursday, shared a selfie of him snuggling up to his 23-year-old girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

In June last year, the ex-footballer and Shakira, 45, announced their breakup in a joint statement.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” they wrote at the time.

“We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.”

According to a report, Marti was the woman he allegedly cheated on Shakira with.

The two are parents to Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

