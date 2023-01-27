By Nkiruka Nnorom

Parthian Securities Limited has stated that continued monetary policy tightening by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and any incidence of election violence will result in negative returns in the equities market this year.

Investment analysts at the firm stated this in a virtual presentation of its 2023 edition of Bulls & Bears Series themed: “An Investor’s Guide to Building Wealth on the Nigerian Exchange”.

CBN adjusted the policy rate four times last year by a cumulative 400bps to an all-time high of 16.5 percent, and has further increased it to 17.5 percent this month.

Speaking at the investment clinic, Oluwaseun Dosunmu, Head, Investment Research at Parthian Securities Limited, noted that the Nigerian equities market defied the odds in 2022, posting an upbeat performance despite the risk-off sentiments that rattled the global equities market.

“We are optimistic that in 2023, the equities market will continue the positive momentum driven largely by the dominance of domestic investors, better corporate earnings and lower interest rates. Favourable FX policies and a peaceful election would likely get foreign investors trooping into the country in 2023.

“On the downside, continued monetary tightening, election violence and poor earnings by listed companies could trigger a negative outcome,” he said.

In addition to a credible and fair election, he listed low-interest rates, new listing/capital market reforms and strong corporate earnings as some of the factors that would drive market performance in the year.

He, however, projected that 2023 would experience a continuous but slower monetary tightening and bullish oil prices, adding that some of the issues that defined economic performance last year would continue in the year but with some moderation.