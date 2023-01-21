Following adherence to core professionalism and demonstrable capability by Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, PINL, at the Trans Niger Pipeline, paramount rulers and stakeholders in Norkpo community of Tai Local Government Area of River State have scored PINL high in it areas of operations in the Niger Delta and urged other firms to follow suit.

The group also described as robust the way and manner PINL has engaged with its host community resulting in the security of the Trans Niger Pipeline.

The leaders in a letter of commendation addressed to the Group Chief Executive officer, NNPCL, Mele Kyari, signed by HRH Chief Augustine Aminikpo , Secretary HRH Mene Sooh and four others on behalf of Ogoni host communities and Landlord expressed satisfaction with PINL for it capacity , professionalism and competence brought to bear in security and maintaining the TNP.

They also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for considering the plight of the host communities by the award of pipeline surveillance contract which they noted is intended to prevent environmental pollution occasioned by vandalism and illegal bunkering.

Part of letter reads, “The peacebuilding of PINL in complementing the efforts of government at various levels in Rivers State as well as the host communities in particular through meaningful engagement of a considerable chunk of unemployed youths in the surveillance of the pipeline and regular clearing of the pipeline right of way in the communities.

“The excellent welfare package for the host community guards, including regular and prompt payment of monthly allowance and provision of PPEs in compliance with HSE regulation in the oil and gas industry.

“ The trust and confidence built with the youths and elders of the host communities through transparency , open channels and communication and the regular town hall meetings, thus giving us ( the host community leaders, women and youth) a sense of belonging as well as making advocates of the pipeline project.

“The provision of relief material including food item and other essentials commodities to the 2022 flood affected host communities as a means of reducing the suffering of those who lost their loved ones and sources of livelihood due to the natural disaster”

PINL is one of the most reputable oil and gas asset protection firms operating in the Niger Delta region.