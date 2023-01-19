By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

A community in Delta State, Otulu-Ugo, Aniocha South Local Government Area, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, urging him to re-open investigation into the circumstances that led to the killing of a youth in the community in 2021.

In a petition to the IGP, HRM Francis Medolunwa, the Obi of Otulu-Ugo said all those involved in the incident that led to the shooting to death of Cletus Okpala should be investigated and brought to book.

HRH Medolunwa alleged that the decision by the Police to charge only one suspect in connection to the crime was unsatisfactory to the community.

The monarch in the petition submitted to IGP Office on Monday alleged that “The Otulu-Ugo Community and Ogwashi-Uku Community all in Aniocha South Local Government of Delta State have a traditional dispute which the matter is in Court of competent jurisdiction in suit No 0/38/2021″.

He noted that the dispute led to the shooting to death of Okpala.

He stated that the suspect in the shooting named others who were involved in the incident, and appealed to the IGP to investigate all those named by the suspect.

He faulted the legal department decision to charge only the man who is suspected to have shot late Cletus Okpala, appealing to the Inspector General of Police to revisit the legal advice and “possibly assign a neutral person to review and charge all the suspects involved as there is clear evidence before him so that the Court can determine whether they committed such act or not”.