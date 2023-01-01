.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A mob in Osogbo, Osun state capital, on Friday, descended on a policeman for harassing young men suspected to be internet fraudsters.

It was gathered the young men were accosted by a police patrol team around the LAMECO area on the West by pass road but did not wait for the team and headed straight for the Deeper Life area of the same road.

An eye witness told Vanguard that the youngmen parked in front of their elder brother’s stall, where they sell ram around BOVAS filling station.

According to the source, as the police catch up with them, they started beating the boys and threatened to shoot them if they refused to surrender their phones.

“One of the policemen brought a screwdriver with a view to remove the vehicle’s registration number, one of the youngmen’s relatives sighted him and alerted neighbours in the area.

“Attempt to let the police team release their victims failed and exchange of words lead to a fight between one of the policemen and a relative of the young men, who accused the cop of attempts to kill his younger brothers”.