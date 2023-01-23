The IGP, Usman Baba

The wife of the winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, the late Chief MKO Abiola, Prof. Zainab Abiola, has slammed the Nigeria Police Force, NPF and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba.

Zainab dragged the NPF and the IGP to a Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged defamation, demanding a sum of N100 billion.

The son of the IGP, Ibrahim, and former police orderly, Teju Moses were joined in the suit.

In the suit with reference number FHA/ABJ/CS/2370/202 filed by her lawyer, Tawo Tawo (SAN), Zainab is challenging the police for violating her fundamental human rights to life and dignity as a human being.

In her statement of claim issued on Sunday, the plaintiff averred that she was framed on September 20, 2022, by one Ibrahim Alkali, the adopted son of the IGP, and that she inflicted injury on her former orderly, Inspector Moses, a development she said has caused damage to her name and reputation.

She said, “He (Ibrahim Alkali) conspired with my ex-orderly to lie that I inflicted bodily harm on her. We have CCTV cameras around that will reveal what happened when the proceedings commenced.”

Zainab further said since she was humiliated, dragged to court, and condemned by the court of public opinion, her personality and image had been irredeemably battered by the defamation, and assassination of character, thereby diminishing her status in society.

“The aforementioned incident has caused me so much damage, trauma, and ill-health, and has reduced my standing and recognition in a global society, despite the fact that I have attained an international reputation,” she said.

In the writ of summons, Zainab prayed the court for a declaration that the act of the police against her and other plaintiffs caused her a series of nightmares, as she is in constant fear for her life.

The plaintiff, therefore, asked the court to order the defendants to pay her N100bn as damages for defamation, shame, ridicule, harassment, trauma, humiliation, and public embarrassment meted out to her by the police.

The hearing date for the suit has been fixed for February 28.